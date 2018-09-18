Man charged with murder of former Iowa State golfer Celia Barquín Arozamena

A 22-year-old man has been charged with the murder of the Spanish golfer and Iowa State University student who was found dead Monday at an Ames, Iowa, golf course, according to police.

Officers determined that Celia Barquín Arozamena had been stabbed to death and assaulted.

Police identified the suspect as Daniel Richards who faces a charge of first-degree murder.

Tuesday, the Ames Police department held a press conference featured in the video above.

According to officials, Richards became a suspect after another individual found in a wooded area near the golf course told police about a man who made statements about having the urge to rape and kill women.

Police then identified the suspect after k9 units traced the 22-year-old victim’s scent to Richards.

Police also confirmed that Arozamena was golfing alone at the time of the attack.

Richards reportedly had multiple encounters with the police in the past and is homeless, currently residing in a wooded area with no other known address

The investigation into Arozamena’s murder is still ongoing.

If convicted of the first-degree murder Richards faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

However, Richards will avoid the death penalty due to the law in the state of Iowa.

No other information is available at this time.

