Man claims boss asked him to stop wearing MAGA hat

A city worker in Madison, Wisconsin is speaking out, claiming his boss told him to take off his ‘Make America Great Again’ (MAGA) hat.

Felix Caraballo said his boss asked him not to wear his #MAGA hat at work because it supports #DonaldTrump. Caraballo said he is being singled out because other people at work can wear #MedicareForAll pins, which he believes endorse #BernieSanders #news3now pic.twitter.com/L5VrvkUlIj — Jamie Perez (@JamiePerezTV) May 9, 2019

Felix Caraballo told Wisc TV that he is being treated differently from his co-workers because they are allowed to wear pins that endorse Medicare for all, which he believes is just as much of a political statement as his MAGA hat.

Officials spoke out about the alleged bias citing that Madison’s city rules say city workers can’t wear anything that advocates for politics of the city, or any local referendums.

Caraballo said he has stopped wearing the hat to work but added that he “hopes the rules apply to the other side of things should it get to that point.”