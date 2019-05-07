Man claims demons made him beat his pregnant girlfriend

A Florida man has been arrested after he physically assaulted his pregnant girlfriend.

The incident occurred in Hudson, Florida Saturday night.

According to the report, 26-year-old Matthew Joseph Douglas told investigators that he told his girlfriend to turn off the Xbox just before bedtime. The girlfriend did, however, a short time later, she turned it back on. That’s when Douglas reportedly grabbed her around the neck, choked her, and shoved her backwards onto her bed.

Douglas told investigators that he blacked out and believes demons took over his body when he harmed his girlfriend.

He was arrested and has been charged with domestic aggravated battery on a pregnant woman. Officials also reported that Douglas had a warrant for his arrest for battery on a person 65 years or older.

There was no comment made on the condition of the girlfriend or the unborn child in the reports.