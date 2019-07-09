Man claims he was discriminated against after he denied access to a children’s ride

A man standing just 3 feet 9 inches tall says he believes he was discriminated against after staff at Busch Gardens told him that he could not ride a kiddie ride with his friends daughter.

The incident occurred Sunday.

According to the report, Shane Moore says his friend’s daughter was afraid to ride the Gwazi Gliders by herself so meeting the height guidelines of being under 56 inches, and having ridden the ride in the past, Moore believed he could go on the ride with the child. When the attendant did their final check of the ride, however, Moore was kicked off of the ride for being too old.

Moore stating that the guideline said nothing about the age of the rider, then reported the incident to another staff member who told him that he should have been able to go on the ride.

Busch Gardens has since released a statement regarding the incident:

“There is nothing more important than the safety of our guests and employees. Rides, like Gwazi Gliders, are designed and operated according to industry standards and safety guidelines as well as manufacturer specifications. For this particular ride, there are restrictions that deal with both height and age. Children must be 56” or less in order to ride, and no adults are allowed. We apologize for any confusion, and continue to remain committed to providing excellent guest service for all our visitors.”