Man contacts police after someone breaks into home to clean

Authorities in Massachusetts are reporting that a man contacted them after someone reportedly broke into his home and began cleaning.

The incident occurred on May 15th at a home in Marlborough.

The resident, 44-year-old Nate Roman, told reporters that when he came home from work and he had a feeling that someone had been inside of his home. When he checked his residence, he found that the beds had been made, the toilet had been scrubbed, and the rugs had been vacuumed. Roman also reported that whoever cleaned his home also left origami roses on the toilet paper rolls.

He told reporters that while whomever cleaned his home did not take anything, he still found it “weird and creepy” and that’s why he contacted police.

Authorities arrived and documented the incident but say they have never encountered a case like this before.

Roman now believes that he may have left the backdoor open and that maybe a housekeeping service went to his home by mistake.