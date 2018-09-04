Tuesday, police arrested a man carrying a crude explosive device near the U.S. Embassy in Cairo, Egypt’s capital, according to officials.

Egyptian authorities say the suspect “had a plastic bottle filled with flammable chemical substances which caught fire.”

Authorities intercepted the unidentified man outside the concrete blast barriers that encircle the U.S. and nearby British embassies.

The U.S. Embassy updated the public via Twitter about the incident throughout Tuesday morning.

[1 of 3]

• We are aware of a reported incident on Simon Bolivar Street in Cairo. Please avoid the area and monitor local media for updates. We are aware of reports that public transportation near the area has been disrupted due to the incident. Please exercise caution. — US Embassy Cairo (@USEmbassyCairo) September 4, 2018

• Police have finished their investigations at the scene of the incident. The Embassy is resuming normal business. Please Sign up for Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) for security updates at https://t.co/UMoke72V75. — US Embassy Cairo (@USEmbassyCairo) September 4, 2018

No casualties have been reported.

The post Man detained after an explosion near the US Embassy in Egypt appeared first on 850 WFTL.