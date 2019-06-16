Man Dies Outside WPB Walmart After Being Shot

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office continues investigating the shooting death of a man they say died in a Walmart parking lot in West Palm Beach earlier in the weekend.

Deputies say they responded to the Walmart located off of Belvedere Road and Military Trail at 1:18 a.m. Saturday morning, where they found a deceased Hispanic male in a car.

According to the PBSO, the deceased person and another man drove to the store looking for help after being shot at another location.

Deputies say the second man is not cooperating, although he was injured.

Shoppers report being on lock down in the store for hours as the investigation began.

A tow truck later hauled away the car, which had several bullet holes.