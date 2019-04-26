Man formally charged after shooting victim execution-style in a parking garage

A Miami judge has formally charged a 29-year-old who was reportedly caught on surveillance shooting one of his friends execution-style.

The incident occurred on March 4th inside the parking garage of a strip mall in the 7300 block of Northwest 36th Street.

According to the report, David Paneque was seen on surveillance speaking with 31-year-old Leandro Lopez near a silver pickup truck inside of the parking garage. At one point Paneque pulls out a gun and points it at Lopez as Lopez attempts to get out of the way. Lopez and Paneque then begin speaking again for several moments before Paneque shoots Lopez execution-style and then leaves the scene in the truck.

Officials did not find Lopez’ body, which was located on the roof of the garage until March 24th.

Paneque was arrested on April 3rd after an investigation, however, officials did not formally charge him with first-degree murder until this Thursday.

Paneque has pleaded not guilty to the charges.