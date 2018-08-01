Man Found with $167,000 in Drugs at Coconut Creek Apartment

On Wednesday morning, a 39-year-old man from Coconut Creek was arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Patrick Desire was taken into Broward County Jail with a bond of $266,000 after authorities seized close to $2,500 grams of marijuana, 1,120 grams of methamphetamine and other drugs.

Desire was arrested from his residence at Evergreen Apartments on Wiles Road. According to authorities, the value of narcotics seized was $167,000.

