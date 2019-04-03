Man gets 30 years for killing WPB boy while fleeing police

Tuesday, a judge sentenced Lex Eugene to the maximum of 30 years for the murder of 5-year-old Jayden Readon of West Palm Beach.

The 23-year-old hit and killed Jayden along Miner Road near Boynton Beach as he tried to outrun police in a high-speed chase in 2016.

Eugene who has a lengthy criminal was let out of jail on bond just two weeks before the crash.

He received the maximum sentence for vehicular homicide and is required to serve at least 28 years behind bars before he is eligible for an early release.

Jayden’s family is reportedly pleased with the sentence but says it still “won’t bring little Jayden back.”