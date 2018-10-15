Man Hides Drugs Under 5-Year-old’s Shirt

Authorities in West Palm Beach have arrested a man who reportedly hid several drugs under his 5-year-old’s shirt while police conducted a search warrant.

The incident occurred Friday at an apartment complex in West Palm Beach.

According to the report, when authorities entered the residence, the suspect Frederick James quickly grabbed the 5-year-old and held him against his chest as a shield. Authorities were able to convince James to surrender the child but when they took the child they found packets of heroin and other drugs inside his shirt. The child was taken to a nearby apartment and decontaminated. Two other children were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, however, it was not said whether those children belonged to James.

Authorities also reported finding Heroin, fentanyl, and marijuana inside the home. James has since been arrested and is facing several charges including child endangerment and drug sales.

