Man Jailed After Boating Incident

A local man is in jail following a boating accident that occurred in the Lake Worth Inlet on Saturday evening.

According to Palm Beach Police, the U.S. Coast Guard called Riviera Beach Fire Rescue after a boat crashed into some rocks.

When Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officials arrived to help, they found the boat’s operator, 47-year-old Delray Beach resident Charles Nixon, covered in blood and on a jetty, trying to free the boat.

When the FWC officers attempted to reach the jetty by land, Nixon had left. He was later found hiding in nearby mangroves, after a Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office helicopter spotted him.

Nixon was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail and was later released on his own recognizance.

Two other people were reportedly hospitalized from the crash.