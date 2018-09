Saturday, the first deadly shark attack in Cape Cod left 26-year-old Aurthur Medici dead.

Police say the victim was bitten around noon, as he and another man were boogie boarding about 30 yards away from the beach.

Medici was reportedly with his girlfriend and her brother at the beach when the attack took place.

The engineering student received CPR and first aid but later died at a hospital.

