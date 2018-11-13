Man Killed During Block Party in West Palm Beach

Police are currently investigating a shooting at a block party that one man dead and injured another man.

The incident occurred Saturday night around 10:00 pm along the 600 block of 9th Street, near North Rosemary Avenue.

According to the West Palm Beach police department, they received calls regarding a shooting and arrived to find one victim identified as 35-year-old Joey Demeritus Canady dead at the scene and another victim who was not identified, injured.

The injured man was taken to the hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrest reports of an arrest have been made at this time. Authorities are asking that anyone with information about this crime call Detective MacCarthy at 561-822-1666 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.