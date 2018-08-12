Man Killed Outside Okeechobee Metrorail Station

On Saturday, at approximately 12:30am, a man was stabbed multiple times outside the Okeechobee Metrorail station in Hialeah. Hialeah Fire Rescue crews transported the unresponsive victim to a nearby hospital where he died. Officials suspect this was a robbery attempt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Anyone with information can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a monetary reward.

