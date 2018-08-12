Man Killed Outside Okeechobee Metrorail Station
By 850 WFTL
|
Aug 12, 2018 @ 7:00 PM

On Saturday, at approximately 12:30am, a man was stabbed multiple times outside the Okeechobee Metrorail station in Hialeah. Hialeah Fire Rescue crews transported the unresponsive victim to a nearby hospital where he died. Officials suspect this was a robbery attempt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Anyone with information can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a monetary reward.

The post Man Killed Outside Okeechobee Metrorail Station appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Omarosa Says She Secretly Taped Her Firing Sawgrass Mills Mall Reopens After Evacuation and Lockdown Fake Trump stars line Hollywood’s Walk of Fame Alaska Airlines mechanic steals empty passenger plane, then fatally crashes FL Supreme Court block execution in Miami-Dade murder Reggie Dee’s Walk For Unity
Comments