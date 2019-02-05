Man Kills Ex-Wife’s Family because They Accused him of Killing her

Authorities are saying a Florida man accused of killing his ex-wife’s parents and her younger brother reportedly did so because the family accused him of killing her.

The incident occurred in Ohio just before Christmas.

According to the report, Shelby Nealy reportedly bludgeoned Richard and Laura Ivancic and their son Nicholas Ivancic with a hammer inside their home in Tarpon, Springs in December but their bodies were not found until New years day.

After an investigation that led police to Nealy, he was arrested in Lakeland, Ohio and extradited back to Florida to face charges.

It was said that his ex-wife Jamie’s parents reportedly accused him of killing their daughter in January of 2018 and then using her phone to send the family pictures of their two young children and text messages from her in attempt to fool them. The family, however, became concerned after they has not actually spoken to their daughter in months.

Nealy faces three counts of first-degree murder. Authorities are still investigating whether he played a role in his wife’s murder.