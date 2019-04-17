Man Related to Treasure Coast Victims of Hep A also Suddenly Dies

Health officials now say the death of Ned Kirsch who had ties to two hepatitis A victims in Martin County is not believed to be related to this public health concern. Kirsch is the brother of Jeff Kirsch, who along with his wife, Nancy, passed away in Palm City earlier this month from complications of hepatitis A.

Florida reports 60 additional hepatitis A cases last week as case count steadily increases – Outbreak News Today https://t.co/cJ08RHzAdy — Robert Herriman (@bactiman63) April 16, 2019

Officials urge public to take precautions after Hepatitis A outbreak in Broward County https://t.co/a4WzSkIJc2 — NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) April 12, 2019

The Florida Department of Health is now working with the CDC to determine how the Hep A outbreak in Martin County started.

Also health officials advise seniors to get vaccinated.