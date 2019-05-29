Man sets himself on fire near the White House

A man set himself on fire outside the White House on Wednesday afternoon, according to Secret Service officials.

Secret Service said the man lit himself on fire at the Ellipse near 15th and Constitution Avenue at approximately 12:20 p.m.

At approximately 12:20 p.m. a man lit himself on fire on the Ellipse near 15th and Constitution Ave., Secret Service personnel are on scene assisting @NatlParkService and @usparkpolicepio in rendering first aid. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) May 29, 2019

Law enforcement is currently investigating the incident.

The Ellipse is a park just south of the White House, where the National Christmas Tree is located.

According to reports, D.C. Fire and EMS have transported a burn victim to an area hospital.

This story is developing.