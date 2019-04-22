Man Shoots Carjacker to Save his Son

A alleged carjacker is in critical condition with gunshot wounds after deputies say he attempted to steal a vehicle with a six-year-old boy inside, from the child’s armed father.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Lamar Thurman was shot by the boy’s father around 2:30 a.m. Saturday in West Palm Beach after he hopped into the idling vehicle with the boy inside while the father said goodbye to friends.

As Thurman drove away, the victim and his friends chased after the vehicle while calling 911.

With the father and friends giving chase, PBSO deputies say Thurman crashed the victim’s car, a 2012 Honda near Lantana.

While chasing Thurman, the victim shot at him, deputies say. Thurman was hit several times, and fortunately the child was not harmed.

According to the sheriff’s office, Thurman is recovering from his gunshot wounds at a local hospital.

Deputies say Thurman has no association with the victim, and the incident is still open and an active investigation.