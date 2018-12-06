Man Shot at Police Officer in West Palm Beach

Police are searching for a man who fired at least one shot at a police officer on Thursday afternoon. The incident happened around 1:20pm along the 500 block of 50th Street, just east of St. Mary’s Medical Center. Police describe the suspect as a black male in his 30’s-40’s who was last seen wearing a black hat, blue shirt and blue jeans. The armed man is believed to be on foot. Police are asking anyone in the neighborhood between 47th and 50th Street between Flagler Drive and Broadway to remain inside. West Palm Beach’s Northwood Harbor neighborhood is currently on lockdown.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 911.