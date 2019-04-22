Man shot several times after stealing vehicle with 6-year-old inside

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a 29-year-old man is in critical condition after he attempted to steal a vehicle with a child inside and was shot several times by the child’s father.

The incident occurred Saturday around 2:30 am at 3260 Roberts Lane in West Palm Beach.

According to the report, the 6-year-old’s father left the child in a running vehicle as he said goodbye to his friends. That’s when the suspect, Lamar Thurman, entered the vehicle and drove away with the child inside. The victim and his friends chased after the vehicle while dialing 911 but eventually Thurman crashed the vehicle in front of 10 Loquat Tree Drive, which allowed the victim and is friends to catch up with him.

As the victim and his friends began to approach Thurman, he then began to drive off again. That’s when the victim shot at the vehicle, striking Thurman several times.

Thurman was taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Authorities have reported that the child was unharmed during the incident and that an investigation is ongoing.