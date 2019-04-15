Man shot to death at apartment complex in Riviera Beach

Authorities in Riviera Beach are currently investigating the death of a 34-year-old man who was found shot to death at an apartment complex.

The incident occurred Saturday afternoon at the 1000 block of Indian Trace Circle.

Officials responded to the scene after receiving a phone call about gun fire in the area. Once officials arrived, they found 34-year-old Carlington Manning dead.

A juvenile suspect is being questioned about the incident. Authorities reported that they are trying to determine if the incident was an accident or if it was intentional.