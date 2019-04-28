Man Spills $30,000 onto Highway, Officials Ask Public to Return It

Officials in the Michigan city of Grand Haven are busy these days, and it is not for the reasons you may think.

Grand Haven police and the city’s Department of Public Safety have been asking the public to return money that spilled from a box which fell from a truck onto a highway last week.

The amount in that cardboard box is said to be around $30,000.

Update on Incident from Thursday: A cardboard box containing approximately $30,000 fell off the bumper of a truck on north bound US31. Some of the money was recovered by witnesses and Officers. Yesterday, two… https://t.co/SsOzELHM61 — GHDPS (@GrandHavenDPS) April 27, 2019

The owner of the money tells officers he inadvertently left the box on his truck’s bumper.

So far, two 17-year-old men have returned $630, a woman has turned in $3,880, and another person has returned $4,500.