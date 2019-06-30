Man Struck, Killed During Multi-Vehicle Crash on I-95

A multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Boynton Beach Saturday morning left one person dead.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2006 BMW X5 failed to maintain control of the vehicle and veered off the roadway to the right, while driving southbound near Gateway Boulevard at about 5:33 a.m.

The car struck the concrete barrier wall and overturned onto its right side, landing in the outside paved travel lane and facing east.

The driver of a 1997 Toyota Tacoma did not see the overturned BMW and struck its undercarriage. Following that crash, the Toyota’s driver exited his vehicle and stood in the outside center paved travel lane.

That is when the driver of a 2003 Toyota Matrix struck that man.

The driver of the Matrix was able to make a controlled stop on the outside paved shoulder.

The victim, identified as 51-year-old Sergo Estime of West Palm Beach, was transported to Delray Medical Center, where he later died. The drivers and passenger of the other vehicles suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.