Man Takes Truck Full of Beer

Jose Jesus Rodriguez was hired by a delivery company to pick up and deliver a truck full of beer, however the beer and Rodriguez never returned. The Los Angeles police were contacted and after some hunting they found the truck and beer but no Rodriguez. Any idea where he could be, help the LAPD by contacting them! In the meantime, free beer!

On Sunday, detectives discovered the truck in West San Fernando Valley with the beer still inside, though Rodriguez had yet to be located as of Wednesday, according to the LAPD.