Man throws feces at Miami-Dade judge before acquittal

Miami-Dade court officials say a man charged with burglary defecated during his criminal trial and then threw his feces at the judge.

Dorleans Philidor, 33, was sitting in a wheelchair next to Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Lisa Walsh and allegedly yelled “It’s protein! It’s good for you!” during the incident.

The suspect’s excrement did not hit the judge.

Witnesses say dozens of corrections officers responded immediately.

The trial was then moved, and the courtroom was sanitized.

Shortly after, jurors acquitted Philidor of the burglary charge.

No jurors were present during his outburst.

Philidor reportedly still faces another trial in a grand theft auto case.

It is unclear at this time whether he will face any charges involving the feces.