Man uses fake ID to open a line of credit and purchases 15 chainsaws

The Palm Beach Sheriffs Department is currently searching for a man who reportedly used a fake ID to open up a line of credit and then used that credit to purchase 15 chainsaws.

The initial incident occurred in October of 2018. Officials say the unidentified man was given a line of credit for $12,100 after using someone else’s identity.

According to the report, the same man then attempted to open another line a credit in May of 2019 using an ID with his picture and another person’s identity.

Officials are asking anyone who recognizes this man to contact them at 800-458-TIPS (8477).