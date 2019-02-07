Man wanted on 865 counts of child rape arrested in Tallahassee

U.S. Marshals arrested a Pennsylvania man wanted on 865 counts of child rape in Tallahassee, Florida.

Garrick Landon Bloom, 46, was arrested without incident at a homeless shelter and transported to the Leon County Jail, Thursday morning.

Bloom was wanted on warrants out of Shippenville, PA, since Jan. 16 but fled the area before authorities were able to apprehend him.

Bloom faces charges including Rape of a Child (216 Counts), Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Child (216 Counts), Aggravated Indecent Assault of a Child (216 Counts), Statutory Sexual Assault (216 Counts) and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Bloom is accused of committing the sex crimes on a 5-year-old boy whom he allegedly “groomed” for several years.

He will be held in Leon County Jail pending extradition proceedings to Pennsylvania.