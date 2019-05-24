Man who kidnapped13-year-old Jayme Closs sentenced to life

The Wisconsin man who reportedly killed a married couple and kidnapped their teen daughter has been sentenced to life in prison.

21-year-old Jake Patterson was sentenced Friday in Barron County after pleading guilty to two counts of intentional homicide and one count of kidnapping in March.

Patterson reportedly gained interest in the victim, 13-year-old Jayme Closs, in October after seeing her get on to a school bus. He then followed her home and eventually killed both of her parents before kidnapping the teen. Patterson reportedly kept Closs under his twin bed in a remote cabin for 88 days before she escaped and contacted one of his neighbors.

“Mr. Patterson is a coldblooded killer who traumatized a 13-year-old girl for 88 days,” Barron County District Attorney Brian Wright said.“He brutally murdered James and Denise because they stood in the way of his getting away with kidnapping the girl he saw getting on a school bus. A girl whose name he didn’t even know when he kidnapped her.”

Patterson’s defense attorneys did not attempt to argue with the sentence or what was being stated about their client, they did, however, stated that Patterson understood that he would be going to jail for the rest of his life and has accepted responsibility for his actions. They then asked if his sentence could be designed in a way to give him “a chance to work on his issues.”

“I would do absolutely anything to take back what I did.”

“I would die,” Patterson said during his final statement before sentencing. “ . . . To bring them back. I don’t care about me. I’m just so sorry.”

The judge, however, called him “one of the most dangerous men to ever walk on this planet.”

He has been sentenced to life in prison without release for each count of homicide and 25 years in prison on the kidnapping count. Each sentence will be served consecutively.

