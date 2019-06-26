Man who struck Florida highway trooper arrested in New York

The suspect accused of running over a Florida Highway patrol trooper has been arrested in New York.

Officials reported in a new release that they located the suspect identified as Donnell Reddy, in New York several weeks after he mowed down officers who were conducting a traffic stop on him on May 25th.

According to the report, troopers were performing seat belt checks on Florida’s Turnpike near the Hollywood Boulevard exit when authorities stopped Reddy, who was driving a white BMW at the time.

Reddy pulled over, however, when fellow trooper Arsenio Caballero arrived to the area to assist in the stop Reddy pulled off from the scene striking Caballero as he crossed in front of the vehicle.

Caballero’s body can be seen on surveillance flipping over the vehicle as another trooper runs to his aide. Caballero was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital where he was treated for a broken wrist and several cuts to his head.

Investigators eventually found the vehicle Reddy was driving abandoned, however, it wasn’t until weeks later that they located Reddy in New York.

Reddy is now facing an attempted murder charge along with aggravated fleeing and eluding, leaving the scene of a crash. Other charges may be pending that occurred beyond the incident.

He remains in jail in New York while awaiting extradition to Broward County.