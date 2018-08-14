Manafort Defense Rests Without Calling One Witness

Defense attorneys for Paul Manafort are resting their case today without calling a single witness to the stand.

Closing arguments in the fraud trial against the former Trump campaign chairman will be given tomorrow to the jury which will start deliberating tomorrow afternoon.

Manafort pleaded not guilty to charges of tax evasion and bank fraud for millions of dollars that he was paid for political consulting work in Ukraine.

The judge heard arguments from the defense earlier this morning but denied their motion for acquittal.

Manafort spoke for the first time in court today after the Judge asked him if he wished to testify to which he responded with a “no.”

The former Trump campaign chief is facing charges of bank and tax fraud that emerged during the investigation into Russian meddling in the U.S. election. But the charges do not relate to any allegations of Russian election interference or coordination with the Trump campaign.

His bond was revoked and has been spending time behind bars in solitary confinement for his own protection.

