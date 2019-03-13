Manafort Sentenced to Seven Years

Former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort was sentenced to seven years by a Federal Judge Wednesday morning in a Washington, DC court.

The judge ordered this second sentence to run concurrent with a sentence of 47 months he received last week.

So in addition to the three years he received in Federal Court in Virginia he will serve an additional 3 years minus 15% sentence reduction for good behavior.

Manafort was sentenced to the three-and-a-half additional years in prison for conspiracy and witness tampering stemming from the Russia investigation.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson said she is not interested in doing any revisions of a sentence imposed by another court, referencing Manafort’s relatively light sentence in a Virginia court last week.

Manafort apologized for his crimes saying he is “sorry” prior to sentencing in a DC federal courtroom.

Manafort told the judge that he feels like a different person now.

The judge admitted that the defendant “Is not public enemy number one.” But she was concerned about his witness tampering charge.

Jackson said it is hard to overstate the number of lies, the amount of fraud and the extraordinary amount of money involved in the case. She argued that Manafort’s fraud wasn’t to support his family but to live a lavish lifestyle.

Jackson said he bought more suits than one man can wear. Before sentencing, Manafort accepted full responsibility and said he is sorry and ashamed. He noted that he will soon turn 70 and made a plea for leniency so he can be with his wife. Jackson said, “Saying I’m sorry I got caught is not an inspiring plea for leniency.”

The judge argued that Manafort’s life is not over said he will have the opportunity to “make something positive out of this.” Jackson criticized defense lawyers for repeatedly saying Manafort did not collude with Russia in the 2016 presidential campaign. She called it entirely unrelated to the case before her.

Last week, he was sentenced in a Virginia court to 47 months in prison for tax fraud, banking fraud and failure to report foreign lobbying activities.

Both cases were brought by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office.

Manafort is being held in solitary confinement and arrived at court last week in a wheelchair.

His attorneys say his imprisonment has been detrimental to his health.

The question remains whether President Trump will pardon his former campaign chairman whom he calls “a good man.”