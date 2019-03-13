Manafort Sentenced Yet Again

Former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort is in a Washington, DC court for his second sentencing.

Manafort is facing up to ten years in prison for conspiracy and witness tampering as part of the Russia probe.

It’s the second time in a week that Manafort has faced sentencing.

Last week, he was sentenced in a Virginia court to 47 months in prison for tax fraud, banking fraud and failure to report foreign lobbying activities.

Both cases were brought by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office.

Manafort is being held in solitary confinement and arrived at court last week in a wheelchair.

His attorneys say his imprisonment has been detrimental to his health.

The question remains whether President Trump will pardon his former campaign chairman whom he calls “a good man.”