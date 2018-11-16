Manual Recount Begins in South Florida

Election offices in South Florida have begun the manual recount of over and under votes in the races for U.S. Senate and state agriculture commissioner.

Thursday, state officials announced the unofficial returns from the machine recount in both races revealed margins between the candidates within the legal requirements for a manual recount. Broward and Palm Beach Counties, two Democratic strongholds, both missed the deadline for returning their recount results Thursday, leading to state officials using the original vote totals. Results of the manual recount are due Sunday.

As of Thursday, Governor Rick Scott, a Republican, led incumbent U.S. Senator Bill Nelson, a Democrat, in the race for Nelson’s seat.

Democrat Nikki Fried leads Republican Matt Caldwell in the race for agriculture commissioner.