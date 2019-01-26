Mar-A-Lago chef claims he was fired for reporting sexual harassment

A former chef for the Mar-A-Lago has filed a lawsuit claiming to have been fired for reporting sexual harassment.

According to the lawsuit, Graham Randall participated in a sexual harassment investigation after two women employees approached him regarding the behavior of two high-level managers.

“The lawsuit claims Food and Beverage Director Aaron Fuller, and Executive Chef Bogdan Boeran interfered with Randall’s employment by firing him,” CBS12 reports.

Randall reportedly saw text messages between one of the women and Boeran in which he asks for her to “show me your boobs.”

He is seeking damages in excess of $15,000.

The Mar-A-Lago has not released a statement at this time.