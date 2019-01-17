Maren Morris Announces ‘Girl The World Tour’

Who runs the world? GIRLS!

Portland better watch out… the ladies are coming to town March 21 to the McMenamins Crystal Ballroom. Maren Morris and special guests Cassidy Pope and Raelynn for the ‘Girl The World Tour.’ Ticket presale starts tomorrow (Jan 18). Can’t make it to the Portland show? Here’s where the ladies will be:

MAR 09
Chicago, IL

The Riviera Theatre

MAR 13
Nashville, TN

Ryman Auditorium

MAR 15
Kansas City, MO

Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

MAR 16
Oklahoma City, OK

The Criterion

MAR 18
Denver, CO

Fillmore Auditorium

MAR 19
Salt Lake City, UT

The Union Event Center

MAR 21
Portland, OR

McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

MAR 23
Seattle, WA

Showbox SoDo

MAR 26
San Francisco, CA

The Masonic

MAR 28
Anaheim, CA

House of Blues Anaheim

MAR 30
Los Angeles, CA

The Wiltern

APR 11
Atlanta, GA

Coca-Cola Roxy

APR 12
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Tortuga Music Festival, April 12-14

APR 18
Houston, TX

Revention Music Center

APR 19
Dallas, TX

The Bomb Factory

TicketsVIP
New Braunfels, TX

Whitewater Amphitheater

APR 25
Pittsburgh, PA

Stage AE

APR 26
Philadelphia, PA

The Fillmore

APR 27
Boston, MA

House of Blues

MAY 02
Washington, DC

The Anthem

MAY 03
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Steel

MAY 04
New York, NY

Terminal 5

MAY 09
St. Louis, MO

The Pageant

MAY 10
Indianapolis, IN

Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

MAY 11
Detroit, MI

The Fillmore

MAY 17
Berlin, Germany

Columbia Theater

MAY 18
Köln, Germany

Die Kantine

MAY 19
Zürich, Switzerland

Mascotte

MAY 21
Hamburg, Germany

Gruenspan

MAY 22
Amsterdam, Netherlands

Paradiso

MAY 24
Dublin, Ireland

The Academy

MAY 25
Leeds, United Kingdom

O2 Academy

MAY 26
Glasgow, United Kingdom

O2 Academy

MAY 27
Manchester, United Kingdom

Albert Hall

MAY 29
Bristol, United Kingdom

O2 Academy

MAY 30
Birmingham, United Kingdom

O2 Institute

MAY 31
London, United Kingdom

Royal Albert Hall

JUN 15
Manchester, TN

Bonnaroo, June 13-16

JUN 21
Chicago, IL

LakeShake Festival, June 21-23

JUL 19
Brooklyn, MI

Faster Horses, July 19-21

JUL 20
Eau Claire, WI

Country Jam, July 18-20

AUG 02
Merritt, Canada

Rockin’ River Music Fest, Aug 1-4

AUG 03
Lake Cowichan, Canada

Sunfest Country Festival

AUG 08
Oro Station, Canada

Boots and Hearts Music Festival, Aug 8-11

AUG 16
Auckland, New Zealand

Logan Campbell Centre

AUG 17
Christchurch, New Zealand

Douglas Lilburn Auditorium

AUG 19
Brisbane, Australia

Brisbane City Hall

AUG 21
Melbourne, Australia

Forum Melbourne

AUG 22
Sydney, Australia

The Enmore Theatre

AUG 23
Canberra, Australia

UC Refectory

