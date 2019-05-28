Maren Morris + Hubby Ryan Hurd Surprise UK Fans With “Great Ones” LIVE Duet

Cute couple alert! Maren Morris and hubby Ryan Hurd surprised fans during Morris’ Leeds, UK, show on Sunday (May 26).

Ryan surprised Maren a few days prior, showing up to hotel room unannounced… the two in turn surprised her fans with a performance of her song “Great Ones”.

Morris is currently finishing up the international leg of her Girl: The World Tour before coming back to the US for her trek in November.

SHARE