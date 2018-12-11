Maren Morris spends “A Not So Silent Night” with Pentatonix in Vegas

ABC/Image Group LAThe yearly CMA Country Christmas special premieres tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, but that’s not the only place you’ll be able to see some of your favorite country stars delivering a holiday tune.

Tonight, Maren Morris guests on Pentatonix’ new yuletide offering, A Not So Silent Night. It premieres at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, after the two-hour CMA Country Christmas wraps on ABC.

Maren re-recorded the Whitney Houston/Mariah Carey duet, “When You Believe,” with the a capella sensations on their new holiday album, Christmas Is Here!

Kelly Clarkson and Backstreet Boys also are set to perform on the Pentatonix special set in Las Vegas.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.