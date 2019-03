The 2019 ACM Awards are shaping up to have one stellar performance lineup.

The first round of performers were announced Tuesday morning (Mar 12), and include Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, And George Straight.

Miranda Lambert, Brothers Osborne and the shows host Reba McEntire are also scheduled to hit the stage.

Jason Aldean will be honored with the Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award.

See the full list of nominees: HERE

And be sure to tune into The 2019 ACM Awards live April 7 at 8PM on CBS