Marine vet Amy McGrath challenging Mitch McConnell for Senate in 2020

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has a challenger in his 2020 re-election campaign.

Democrat Amy McGrath announced her candidacy via Twitter Tuesday, saying she wants to “reset the country’s moral compass.”

I’m running to replace Mitch McConnell in the U.S. Senate. Everything that’s wrong with Washington had to start somewhere—it started with him. With your help, we can defeat Mitch and defend democracy. Join us: https://t.co/c4b0WAp4ji pic.twitter.com/DNLjFkHGua — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) July 9, 2019

McGrath is the retired fighter pilot who narrowly lost to incumbent Republican Andy Barr in last year’s 6th District congressional race in Kentucky.

The McConnell campaign responded with a tweet saying “Welcome to the race, Amy” and a video highlighting McGrath’s liberal views.

McGrath hit back almost immediately writing via Twitter that Senator McConnell has ignored her and many other Kentuckians.

When I was 13 years old, I wrote my Senator—I wanted to be a fighter pilot, but women weren’t allowed to do that. Mitch McConnell never wrote back, and I know I’m not the only Kentuckian he’s ignored in his years in Washington. Let’s defeat him together: https://t.co/Zuvl99alrk — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) July 9, 2019

McConnell unveiled his re-election campaign in April, citing his ties to President Trump and the confirmation of two conservative Supreme Court justices in two years.