Marine vet Amy McGrath challenging Mitch McConnell for Senate in 2020

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has a challenger in his 2020 re-election campaign.

Democrat Amy McGrath announced her candidacy via Twitter Tuesday, saying she wants to “reset the country’s moral compass.”

McGrath is the retired fighter pilot who narrowly lost to incumbent Republican Andy Barr in last year’s 6th District congressional race in Kentucky.

The McConnell campaign responded with a tweet saying “Welcome to the race, Amy” and a video highlighting McGrath’s liberal views.

McGrath hit back almost immediately writing via Twitter that Senator McConnell has ignored her and many other Kentuckians.

McConnell unveiled his re-election campaign in April, citing his ties to President Trump and the confirmation of two conservative Supreme Court justices in two years.

