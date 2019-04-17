Marine Veteran Crawls over Boston Marathon Finish Line

A U.S. Marine veteran’s agonizing finish at the Boston Marathon is a viral sensation.
Micah Herndon was caught by cameras Monday, crawling the final 100 yards of the grueling 26.2 mile race.

Herndon says he took up running after surviving an IED attack in Afghanistan.
He ran the marathon to honor three fellow Marines who were killed in the blast, repeating their names as his legs cramped over the last four miles.

