Marine Veteran Crawls over Boston Marathon Finish Line

A U.S. Marine veteran’s agonizing finish at the Boston Marathon is a viral sensation.

Micah Herndon was caught by cameras Monday, crawling the final 100 yards of the grueling 26.2 mile race.

"The reason why I run is for them." Marine Micah Herndon was feet from the finish line at the Boston Marathon when his legs locked up—but that didn't stop him, as he crawled to the end in honor of the friends he lost in Afghanistan. https://t.co/Wi8ZXS2p2j pic.twitter.com/SxzEQsdzGZ — ABC News (@ABC) April 16, 2019

Herndon says he took up running after surviving an IED attack in Afghanistan.

He ran the marathon to honor three fellow Marines who were killed in the blast, repeating their names as his legs cramped over the last four miles.