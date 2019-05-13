Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School gets a new Principal

Days after the principal of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School made an announcement that he plans to step down from his role at the end of this school year, the school has announced a new principal.

District officials stated Monday that Stoneman Douglas’ new principal will be Michelle Kefford.

Kefford is currently the principal of Flanagan High School and was also named Florida’s 2019 Principal of the Year, will reside over Stoneman Douglas beginning this fall.

The Broward County School district is expected to make their official announcement in a meeting late Monday afternoon.

Ty Thompson who was Stoneman Douglas’ principal announced Friday that he was stepping down after finding himself implicated in The Marjory Stoneman Douglas Safety Commission’s investigation into the shooting that left 17 students and staff members dead.

The safety commission is looking into the mishandling of the situation via staff members and public officials before, during, and after the shooting. Their investigation has yet to be completed.