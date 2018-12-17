Mark Zuckerberg Lost $15 Billion This Year!

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg lost a quarter of his networth this year but he’s still in the top ten of richest person on earth. Throughout the year, Facebook has been in the midst of controversy with accusations of the platform’s interference in Russian elections as well as the spread of hate speech leading to the Rohingya genocide in Myanmar. This put Facebook under scrutiny, along with revelations of data breaches and some unfavorable practices at Facebook’s executive level. This all led to a number of stock price drops.

Since Zuckerberg is at the helm of it all, he’s been held accountable personally and financially. Zuckerberg’s networth started at around $75 billion on Jan 2. As 2018 comes to an end, Zuckerberg’s networth is now $57 billion. Times magazine reported Zuckerberg lost the most amount of money this year as the world’s 500 richest people.