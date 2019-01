According to its website, the Marriage Bureau at the District of Columbia Courts is closed during the US government shutdown, meaning no one in Washington D.C. is able to get a marriage license until it reopens.

The government has been shut down for a total of 12 days as of Wednesday.

Wednesday, the President invited congressional leaders to the White House for a “wall briefing,” and has reportedly told news outlets that $5.6 billion is a “small amount for the border wall.