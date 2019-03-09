Martin County teen feels ‘violated’ after bus assistant rips off his Trump hat

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office released video Friday of an incident that occurred involving an assistant bus driving yelling at 14-year-old boy over a hat which supports President Donald Trump.

In the video, the bus assistant yells at Gunnar Johansson about his hat and rips it off his head.

He wore a “Make America Great Again” hat to school on Tuesday since it was Hat Day.

Gunnar Johansson spoke out about the incident to CBS12 telling the news station that he felt “violated.”

“I understand she has different political views, but she had no right to do that,” Gunnar said.

Adding, “in school, we learn about the first amendment and our rights,” and I knew that it was the right thing to do.”

The school district released a statement about the incident which read, “the District is aware of the family’s allegation, we take it very seriously, and we are currently gathering all of the facts as part of our investigation. To protect the integrity of the investigation, we cannot comment beyond that.”

Gunnar’s mother didn’t want him to ride the bus after the incident, so instead, she drove him to and from school.

However, he told CBS12 that his friends told him the bus aide in question was not on the bus since the incident occurred.

