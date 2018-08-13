Marvel To Re-Release ALL 20 Of It’s Films In IMAX
By Moriah Donovan
|
Aug 13, 2018 @ 2:34 PM

You may have seen a Marvel movie or two, or maybe ALL 20 of them… but never like this!

Marvel announced that it will be re-releasing all it’s movies in IMAX in celebration of i’s 10-year anniversary!

The one week celebration called the 10th Anniversary Film Festival will begin Aug. 30 – Sept. 6, and will feature 2008’s Iron Man up through this summer’s Avengers: Infinity War.

Schedule below:

Aug. 30: Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man 2, Thor

Aug. 31: Captain America: The First Avenger, The Avengers, Iron Man 3, Thor: The Dark World

Sept. 1: Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man

Sept. 2: Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Spider-Man: Homecoming

Sept. 3: Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man and the Wasp

Sept. 4: Iron Man, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Black Panther, Doctor Strange

Sept. 5: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Captain America: Civil War, The Avengers, Avengers: Infinity War

Sept. 6: Fans vote to determine final two screenings.

