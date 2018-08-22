Maryland Woman Collects Third Lottery Jackpot in a Month

Felicia Wade is certainly on a winning streak! The 49-year-old Waldorf, Maryland resident won approximately $60,000 in a July 29 Pick 4 drawing. She said she placed a Superfecta Box bet of 10 cents on a Racetrax virtual horse racing game Aug. 17 and ended up winning $11,730.80. Wade played again two days later and collected a $2,000 jackpot. Talk about luck!

“I was just feeling lucky. I just study the board and pick four numbers,” Wade told Maryland lottery officials of her Racetrax wins. Wade said she used to be skeptical that anyone could win lottery games and plans to share her winnings with her son.

