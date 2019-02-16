Mass panic at Hamilton show after false reports of shooting

A Hamilton show at the Orpheum in San Francisco ended in mass panic following false reports of an active shooter in the theatre.
According to journalist Joe Khalil, SFPD confirmed the incident was a scare, which was prompted by a person experiencing a medical emergency.
SFPD here on scene tell us someone had a heart attack, and someone else in the audience thought that person may have been shot. Everything seems calm now, again just a lot of people shaken up @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/kPsjyz0bgG
