Mayor of Chicago will not seek re-election

Tuesday, the current mayor of Chicago, Rahm Emanuel, announced that he would not be seeking re-election for a third term.

The decision comes amid criticism over his administration’s policies and a massive increase in the Windy City’s violent crime rate.

Emanuel who was a Democratic congressman and chief of staff to President Barack Obama before becoming mayor in 2011 was emotional during the announcement.

“As much as I love this job and will always love this city and its residents, I’ve decided not to seek re-election,” Emanuel said at Tuesday’s press conference. “This has been the job of a lifetime, but it is not a job for a lifetime.”

Adding, “for the last seven and a half years I’ve given my all every day and left everything on the field. This commitment has required significant sacrifice all around. We have more to do, and from now until then, we will do everything in our power to get it done and walk out the door hopefully leaving Chicago and Chicagoans in a better place.”

The news comes just a day before the high-profile trial for Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke’s in the shooting death of Laquan McDonald in 2014.

