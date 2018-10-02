McConnell Promises Kavanaugh Vote This Week

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is promising a confirmation vote on Brett Kavanaugh sometime this week.

Opening the Senate yesterday, McConnell expressed confidence that a follow-up FBI investigation will be completed soon. The FBI is looking into allegations of sexual assault, which Kavanaugh has loudly rejected. McConnell said Democrats will not be satisfied, regardless of what the FBI reveals.

He argued that Dems are very adept at “moving the goalposts.” With November’s midterm elections looming, McConnell is anxious to get Kavanaugh confirmed as soon as possible.

McConnell said “The time for endless delay and obstruction has come to a close” and accused Democrats of slowing the process with calls for more time for the FBI to investigate sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh.

The FBI was given one week to investigate those claims after Arizona Senator Jeff Flake, a crucial swing vote on the confirmation, requested it.

On Monday President Trump said the FBI could interview “anybody that they want” but didn’t want the investigation to become a “witch hunt”.

Sen. @LindseyGrahamSC on if Kavanaugh loses a Senate floor vote: “I would renominate him and I would take this case to the American people.” #Hannity pic.twitter.com/9r0rdcaeez — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 2, 2018

